South Sudan: Deputy President Arrives in South Sudan

20 November 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Deputy President David Mabuza has arrived in Juba, South Sudan, for his working visit.

The visit takes place in the context of consolidating political efforts and working together with various signatories of the Revitalised Agreement and other stakeholders to find lasting peace, development and stability for the people of South Sudan.

This is in line with his delegated responsibility as the President's Special Envoy to South Sudan.

"Mabuza's previous visits to the region provided an opportunity for strategic dialogue with Heads of State and Government of South Sudan, Sudan, Ethiopia, Uganda and Kenya," the Presidency said.

Last week, the Deputy President held bilateral consultations with President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni of The Republic of Uganda and President Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Burhan of the Transitional Executive Council of the Republic of Sudan in their capacities as guarantors of the South Sudan peace agreement.

"The Revitalised Agreement on South Sudan, has called for the establishment of the Transitional National Government of National Unity that should have come into effect on 12 November 2019.

"In this regard, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) agreed to extend the Agreement with a further 100 days to deal with various aspects crucial to the final formation of the transitional government," the Presidency said.

Furthermore, the African Union Assembly of Heads of State and Government established the Adhoc Committee on South Sudan, the "C5", chaired by South Africa, which includes Algeria, Chad, Nigeria and Rwanda, in order to express political support to the South Sudan peace process.

"During his visit to South Sudan, the Deputy President will interact with various stakeholders to further strengthen and support efforts aimed at building lasting peace, development and stability in the region. The Deputy President is accompanied by senior government officials," the Presidency said.

