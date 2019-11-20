Tunisia: Bachtobji Underlines in Berlin Tunisia's Success in Promoting Transparency, Good Governance and Improving Investment Climate

Tunis/Tunisia — Acting Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sabri Bachtobji, delivered a speech in Berlin at the 3rd session of the "G20 Compact with Africa" Summit, in which he highlighted Tunisia's successes in strengthening security and promoting transparency, good governance and the investment climate.

Bachtobji, instructed by the President of the Republic to lead the Tunisian delegation to the Summit, said that Tunisia has made progress for the second year in a row in the Doing Business report published by the World Bank, commending the long-standing friendship between Tunisia and Germany "which has reached the level of strategic partnership".

In this context, he welcomed the support and funding mechanisms put in place by the German government to encourage investment and partnerships with African countries, considering that Tunisia's participation since 2017 in the German initiative "Charter with Africa" confirmed the promising opportunities of the African continent for cooperation and investment, as well as the common aspiration to work harder to boost private investment in Africa in a mutually beneficial partnership.

The Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs also expressed Tunisia's determination to pursue the reforms necessary to achieve the hoped for economic transition in response to the current economic and social challenges and the employment and development aspirations of its youth.

"Tunisia continues to consolidate the democratic transition by enshrining the principles of the rule of law, institutions and alternation in power by holding fair and transparent legislative and presidential elections," he said.

The 3rd session of the "G20 Compact with Africa" Summit is organised under the auspices of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in the presence of several African Heads of State and Government who are partners in this charter, including Morocco, Egypt, Ethiopia, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Guinea, Rwanda, Senegal and Togo.

The initiative, launched by the German G20 presidency in 2017, aims to encourage private investment, promote development and create jobs in African countries.