Zimbabwe: Glow Petroleum Sinks $500k Into Netball Sponsorship

20 November 2019
The Herald (Harare)

As the costs of funding sport continue to soar, Glow Petroleum, the principal sponsors of the Rainbow Amateur League, have revealed that they have sunk in half a million dollars this season.

The sponsors are still expected to fork out more money for the clubs' prize money and hosting of the end-of-year awards.

The fuel distribution firm began their partnership with netball last year after sponsoring the league to the tune of $250 000. However, this year they were forced to double the amount following rising costs associated with running a league smoothly.

Last year, Correctional, who won the inaugural RANL league title and got $20 000. But the amount is expected to increase significantly when the league hold their awards ceremony this year.

Yesterday, secretary-general Moses Gukurume said their sponsorship package has since doubled.

"This season, Glow Petroleum sponsored the league to the tune of $500 000. Transport costs were one of the drivers which caused a budget spike," he said.

"The league caters for umpires' transport to-and-from the games. They cater for the umpires' fees as well as accommodation where necessary.

"Clubs do cater for their transport costs to the games, but sometimes a team may send an SOS, it is not a provision, but for example, a team like Lusumbani from Hwange, have to travel long distances for most of their games.

"So, already, they have a massive transport costs and, even if they have a sponsor, they have a huge budget so, here and there, we have to assist them."

He said some of their administration costs were also covered by the sponsorship package.

"We rent some offices where we have a full-time administrator and office orderly, and we incur some day-to-day costs, which include communication," he said.

"The executive also have some offices at that space."

Gukurume believes they have already gone past the half a million figure as they countdown to the season finale at the end of this month.

RANL are expecting the sponsors to chip in with more funds that will go towards this year's prize money as well as individual awards.

The league is expected to end on November 30, with Correctional set to win the league for the second year running.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Business
Southern Africa
Sport
Company
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.