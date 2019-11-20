Zimbabwe: Glow Petroleum Sinks $500k Into Netball Sponsorship

As the costs of funding sport continue to soar, Glow Petroleum, the principal sponsors of the Rainbow Amateur League, have revealed that they have sunk in half a million dollars this season.

The sponsors are still expected to fork out more money for the clubs' prize money and hosting of the end-of-year awards.

The fuel distribution firm began their partnership with netball last year after sponsoring the league to the tune of $250 000. However, this year they were forced to double the amount following rising costs associated with running a league smoothly.

Last year, Correctional, who won the inaugural RANL league title and got $20 000. But the amount is expected to increase significantly when the league hold their awards ceremony this year.

Yesterday, secretary-general Moses Gukurume said their sponsorship package has since doubled.

"This season, Glow Petroleum sponsored the league to the tune of $500 000. Transport costs were one of the drivers which caused a budget spike," he said.

"The league caters for umpires' transport to-and-from the games. They cater for the umpires' fees as well as accommodation where necessary.

"Clubs do cater for their transport costs to the games, but sometimes a team may send an SOS, it is not a provision, but for example, a team like Lusumbani from Hwange, have to travel long distances for most of their games.

"So, already, they have a massive transport costs and, even if they have a sponsor, they have a huge budget so, here and there, we have to assist them."

He said some of their administration costs were also covered by the sponsorship package.

"We rent some offices where we have a full-time administrator and office orderly, and we incur some day-to-day costs, which include communication," he said.

"The executive also have some offices at that space."

Gukurume believes they have already gone past the half a million figure as they countdown to the season finale at the end of this month.

RANL are expecting the sponsors to chip in with more funds that will go towards this year's prize money as well as individual awards.

The league is expected to end on November 30, with Correctional set to win the league for the second year running.