Zimbabwe: Abusive Messages Lands Woman in Court

20 November 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Wellington Dengu

A Harare woman was yesterday ordered to pay a fine of $250 after she was found guilty of sending abusive messages to her ex-husband's wife.

Laiza Musakara (43) appeared before Mbare magistrate Ms Elizabeth Magomore facing charges of sending offensive messages via mobile phone to Sibusisiwe Dube (48)

In her ruling, Ms Magomore said the court took into consideration that Musakara was a first offender who pleaded guilty to the offence of sending offensive or false telephone messages. "The court does not support Musakara's behaviour of using abusive messages via the cellphone, which the national law of sending and receiving messages does not support at all," she said.

"However, the court takes into consideration that the matter is not criminal in nature, hence suitable to be given a light sentence."

Prosecutor Mr Allan Mandishona alleged that on August 14 2019, Dube was in Mberengwa when Musakara send text messages insulting her, saying she was a witch doctor, as well as a prostitute.

Musakara went on to threaten Dube that she would come to her residence and work place to embarass.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.