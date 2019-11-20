African Taxation Indaba Kicks Off in Uganda

20 November 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Prosper Ndlovu

The 4th International Conference on Tax in Africa (ICTA) started here yesterday with regional tax administrators, policy makers and key stakeholders expected to tackle challenges facing governments in domestic revenue generation and dealing with digital taxation in particular.

The high level indaba comes at a time when Africa is faced with various tax constraints, which include but not limited to weak domestic laws, poorly negotiated tax treaties, limited technical capacities, tax incentives and limited tax information exchange network.

Digitalisation of the economy across the board has exacerbated these tax policy issues. As such, leaders would seek avenues on how best policymakers and decision-makers can respond to tax challenges caused by digitalisation with a view of addressing a range of tax policy issues affecting Africa. The meeting would also seek to identify the kind of innovations that Africa can embrace to address these issues.

Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) commissioner general Ms Faith Mazani, and her team, are representing the country in the bi-annual event, which will be officially opened by Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni.

Ms Mazani will be part of a panel of discussion leaders who would assist the conference to unpack the impact of digitisation of the economy on Value Added Tax among other tax heads with focus on the progress made at a global level on leveraging VAT in e-commerce and the sharing economy.

According to the ATAF secretariat, members of the African business community drawn from diverse sectors would have a slot to present their perspectives in the ongoing discussion on the taxation of the digitalised economy. In this session, corporate taxpayers will share their suggestions on the changing tax environment.

The conference brings together African Tax Administrators Forum (ATAF) member states, international organisations, policy makers, academics and civil society organisations to an international conference on tax on the continent.

Of special importance this year, is that ATAF will mark a decade since its inception as the sole African voice on taxation matters, making it a great opportunity to have the climax celebrations during the 4th ICTA Conference.

The theme for the 4th ICTA Conference will be "Innovation - Digitalisation and Harnessing Technology to Improve Tax Systems".

During the conference, which ends on Friday, delegates will walk through the conference theme in seven tailor-made sessions by exploring innovative solutions to the policy challenges that countries face in dealing with the taxation of digitalised economy, which will inform the global tax debate over the next decade, as well as African policy challenges including international and domestic aspects of the taxation of other key sectors.

Renowned academics such as Prof Annette Oguttu, professor of Tax Law at the University of Pretoria and Prof Bitange Ndemo from the University of Nairobi, would engage delegates on the possible tax innovations landscape in Africa and drive understanding on the implications of the 4th Industrial Revolution on taxation, highlighting opportunities and challenges for the continent.

Further, discussions will look at innovation through use of technology in Africa to strengthen tax systems and develop solutions to tax base broadening, dealing with high net worth individuals, assessment and collection to increase tax efficiency and effectiveness.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
Southern Africa
Zimbabwe
Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.