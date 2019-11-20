Tunisia: Monastir - 4 New Startups At Teleworking Centre Soon

Tunis/Tunisia — Four new startups created by young graduates will soon be installed at the Monastir remote work centre, after obtaining the approval of the regional commission in charge of studying the application forms.

These startups are active in the development of websites and applications for smartphones.

They will benefit from coworking spaces within the teleworking centre and the necessary support to ensure their success.

The Monastir remote work centre currently has 11 startups active in the design of websites and innovative applications.