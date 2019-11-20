Tunisia: Monastir - 4 New Startups At Teleworking Centre Soon

19 November 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Four new startups created by young graduates will soon be installed at the Monastir remote work centre, after obtaining the approval of the regional commission in charge of studying the application forms.

These startups are active in the development of websites and applications for smartphones.

They will benefit from coworking spaces within the teleworking centre and the necessary support to ensure their success.

The Monastir remote work centre currently has 11 startups active in the design of websites and innovative applications.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Tunisia
Business
ICT
North Africa
Innovation
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.