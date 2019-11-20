Liberia Submits Accession Protocols

20 November 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The United Nations Education Scientific and Cultural Organization( UNESCO) has received, acknowledged and admitted Liberia through the presentation of two instruments of accession.The two accession documents are the Regional Convention on the recognition of studies, certificates, diplomas, degrees and other academic qualifications in Higher Education in the African States as well as the instrument of accession by Liberia to the Convention on Technical and Vocational (TVET).

Receiving the instruments from Liberia's Education Minister Professor D. Ansu Sonii, the Director General of UNESCO Madam Audrey Azoulay thanked Liberia for the submission of the two accession instruments and pledged UNESCO unflinching support to programs in Higher Education and TVET in Liberia.

Madam Azoulay said the submission of the two instruments demonstrates Liberia's commitment to UNESCO goals and mission and further strengthen the relationships between Liberia and the organization.Since 1981, this submission is Liberia's first and it signifies a new birth and new dynamism to the importance of Higher Education and TVET training that Liberia wishes to promote in the coming years and beyond.

The program was held on the sidelines of the ongoing 40th General Conference of UNESCO taking place at the organization's headquarters in Paris, France.Liberia accession documents were presented alongside other countries, including Guinea, Morocco, Cameroon and others.

Youth and Sports Minister Zeogar Wilson, Liberia's Ambassador to France and Permannent Delegate to UNESCO Mrs. Geraldine Bass-Goloke, Assistant Education Minister Dominic Kweme, the Head of the UNESCO Liberia Office Sam Hare and his Deputy Csaston Harris and other members of the Liberian Delegation attended the ceremony.-press

Copyright © 2019 The New Dawn.

