Liberia: WASH Sector Promises to End Open Defecation 2025

Mobutu Nyenpan, Minister of Public Works and Board Chair of the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) has reaffirmed the Government's commitment in ending open defecation in the country.

Speaking at the commemoration of World Toilet Day, Minister Nyenpan says there is an urgent need to tackle open defecation to save lives.

In 2013, the United Nations adopted the day and passed a resolution recognizing November 19 as an official UN international day.Mr. Nyepan says the government has been working immensely to build conducive toilet facilities in all communities.

Every year, the day is celebrated with a unique theme. This year, the theme for the day is "Leaving No One Behind" with a message that 'a toilet is not just a toilet. It's a life-saver, dignity-protector and opportunity-maker. Whoever you are, wherever you are, sanitation is your human right.'

According to the United Nations, around the globe, 4.2 billion people live without safely managed sanitation today. With the target to give access to safe sanitation, leaving no one behind, this year's World Toilet Day will be celebrated across the globe.

The program was supported by Oxfam in Liberia, UNICEF, National Public Health Institute (NPHIL), WaterAid, and Concern World Wide, among others.Johnathan Kaipay, Senate Chair on WASH says it's time that officials of government develop political will to increase budgetary support to end open defecation.

Also speaking, Vivian Mussah, program Manager of Future Leader Toilet Solution, Liberian owned, recommends the usage of biofiltration toilet system.She says the institution is working with schools and government to tackle open defecation by using the system.For his part, Mohammed Massaley, WASH program head, Oxfam in Liberia reaffirms the organization's commitment to support the WASH commission in ending open defecation.For Bobby Whitfield, head of the National WASH commission announces that a campaign to end open defecation is on the way.He stresses the need for more budgetary and donor support to the sector.