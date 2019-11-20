Tanzania Has Best Renewable Energy Legal Framework, Says Stakeholder

20 November 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Anne Robi

TANZANIA is among the countries with the best legal framework on renewable energy development, according to a stakeholder.

Vice-chairman of Tanzania Renewable Energy Association (Tarea) Prosper Magali said this in Dar es Salaam yesterday, noting that West African countries had adopted the country's legal framework on renewable energy.

"Tanzania is among the countries with the best regulatory framework on renewable energy and is the first country to set up the legal framework on renewable energy development," he noted.

Mr Magali made the revelation recently when addressing journalists at a media boot-camp organised by Journalists Environmental Association (JET), Hivos and Nukta Africa to train journalists on how to produce quality news on renewable energy and its economic development in the country.

Mr Magali, who is also the director of Project and Business Development of Ensol Company in Tanzania, said the country's regulatory framework on renewable energy had been useful for fostering rural electrification.

He mentioned licensing requirements on exemptions on renewable energy projects, whose installed capacity was less than 1MW and the removal of VAT and import duty on solar panels and planning of own power tariffs on renewable energy projects.

"Small projects that engage in the generation of less than 1MW are exempted from obtaining licences, thus making it easy for producers to engage in power generating activities," he said.

On the other hand, Mr Magali acknowledged the presence of renewable energy challenges in the country, urging policy makers and the government to address them.

For his part, an officer with Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (Ewura) Stephen Victor said the National Energy Policy, 2015 provided for guidelines for renewable energy development on all renewable energy technologies in the country.

He said it contained policy statements and objectives that directly addressed various issues on renewable energy development.

He also pointed the enforcement of the Electricity Development of Small Projects Rules, 2019 bode well for renewable energy development in the country

