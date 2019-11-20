Tanzania: JPM Retains Nyenzi As Tma Board Chair

President John Magufuli has reappointed Dr Buruhani Salum Nyenzi to head the board of directors of the Tanzania Meteorological Agency (TMA).

According to a statement from the Directorate of Presidential Communications, which quoted Chief Secretary, John Kijazi, Dr Nyenzi heads the board of TMA for the second time.

TMA is responsible for the provision of meteorological services, weather forecasts, climate services and warnings and advisory information for the country.

It is currently operating under the Ministry of Works, Transport and Communications.

Its vision is to stand out as a centre of excellence in accelerating the National Development Vision through the provision of world class meteorological services TMA's mission is to provide quality, reliable and cost effective meteorological services to stakeholders' expectations, thereby contributing to the protection of life and property, environment and the national poverty eradication goal.

Meanwhile, President Magufuli has appointed Dr Makame Omar Makame as TMA deputy board chair.

Dr Makame is a senior Geography lecturer at the State University of Zanzibar (SUZA). The appointment of the two officials took effect from Monday.