Uganda/Kenya: Kenya, Uganda Reach Last Four in Cecafa Women Tourney

UGANDA and Kenya on Tuesday booked their place into the semifinals of the ongoing CECAFA Senior Women's Challenge Cup.

In group B matches held at the Azam Complex in Chamazi, Dar es Salaam, Uganda and Kenya posted victories over Ethiopia and Djibouti respectively.

The Crested Cranes of Uganda registered a 1-0 victory and get revenge over Ethiopia, who eliminated them from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifiers in April this year.

Uganda's lone goal was netted by Fauzia Najjemba, who broke the deadlock in the 79th minute with a fantastic goal from a tight right angle.

In another group B fixture played early on the day at the same venue, Kenya maintained their winning streak, after demolishing Djibouti 12- 0. Three hat-tricks were registered.

The victory saw the Kenyan ladies cruising into the semifinals stage, joining the hosts and defending champions Mainland's Kilimanjaro Queens, who were the first side to book their place into the knockout stage.

Jentrix Shikangwa netted the first hat-trick for Kenya in the 14th, 17th and 56th minutes and her colleague Mercy Airo netted the second in the 53rd, 61st and 65th minutes.

Mwanalima Jereko scored another hat-trick in 34th, 87th and 90th minutes, while Janet Bundi, Vivian Makokha were also on target as Kenya sealed massive victory.

The victory saw Uganda Crested Crane and Kenya tied on six points and 14 goals points from two games and 14 goals at the top of group B.

Ethiopia are placed third without a point and Djibouti are at the bottom also without a point but they have shipped in more goals compared to Ethiopia.

Djibouti have conceded 25 goals after losing 13-0 to Uganda in their opening group match, before suffering a 12-0 defeat against Kenya yesterday.

Ethiopia have conceded three goals after yesterday's 1-0 and 2-0 defeat against Kenya.

Today, defending champions, Kilimanjaro Queens will play against Zanzibar Queens, who have lost their two matches in the group against Burundi and South Sudan by 5-0 respectively.

Earlier on the day, Burundi will battle it with South Sudan, to determine which team will join Kilimanjaro Queens from group A into the knockout stage.

Uganda and Kenya will face each other tomorrow to determine which team finishes top of group A, while Ethiopia will play against minnows Djibouti in their last group stage match.

The regional tournament which kicked off last Saturday will reach its climax on November 25th with the play-off for third place and the final.