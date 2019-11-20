Uganda/Kenya: Kenya, Uganda Reach Last Four in Cecafa Women Tourney

20 November 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

UGANDA and Kenya on Tuesday booked their place into the semifinals of the ongoing CECAFA Senior Women's Challenge Cup.

In group B matches held at the Azam Complex in Chamazi, Dar es Salaam, Uganda and Kenya posted victories over Ethiopia and Djibouti respectively.

The Crested Cranes of Uganda registered a 1-0 victory and get revenge over Ethiopia, who eliminated them from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifiers in April this year.

Uganda's lone goal was netted by Fauzia Najjemba, who broke the deadlock in the 79th minute with a fantastic goal from a tight right angle.

In another group B fixture played early on the day at the same venue, Kenya maintained their winning streak, after demolishing Djibouti 12- 0. Three hat-tricks were registered.

The victory saw the Kenyan ladies cruising into the semifinals stage, joining the hosts and defending champions Mainland's Kilimanjaro Queens, who were the first side to book their place into the knockout stage.

Jentrix Shikangwa netted the first hat-trick for Kenya in the 14th, 17th and 56th minutes and her colleague Mercy Airo netted the second in the 53rd, 61st and 65th minutes.

Mwanalima Jereko scored another hat-trick in 34th, 87th and 90th minutes, while Janet Bundi, Vivian Makokha were also on target as Kenya sealed massive victory.

The victory saw Uganda Crested Crane and Kenya tied on six points and 14 goals points from two games and 14 goals at the top of group B.

Ethiopia are placed third without a point and Djibouti are at the bottom also without a point but they have shipped in more goals compared to Ethiopia.

Djibouti have conceded 25 goals after losing 13-0 to Uganda in their opening group match, before suffering a 12-0 defeat against Kenya yesterday.

Ethiopia have conceded three goals after yesterday's 1-0 and 2-0 defeat against Kenya.

Today, defending champions, Kilimanjaro Queens will play against Zanzibar Queens, who have lost their two matches in the group against Burundi and South Sudan by 5-0 respectively.

Earlier on the day, Burundi will battle it with South Sudan, to determine which team will join Kilimanjaro Queens from group A into the knockout stage.

Uganda and Kenya will face each other tomorrow to determine which team finishes top of group A, while Ethiopia will play against minnows Djibouti in their last group stage match.

The regional tournament which kicked off last Saturday will reach its climax on November 25th with the play-off for third place and the final.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.