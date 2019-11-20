Liberia: CDC Suspends Jemima Wolokolie

press release

A purported release issued by the Chairman of the Congress for Democratic Change Mulbah Morlu announces the suspension of the membership of Madam Jemima Wolokolie, a staunch member of the CDC, who has been spearheading a controversial loan scheme initiated by the ruling establishment.

A release issued Tuesday, 19 November thru the android phone of Chairman Morlu without an official letterhead and signature, says the National Executive Committee of the Congress for Democratic Change took the decision against Madam Wolokolie with immediate effect for alleged extortion of money, corruption, and fraudulent misrepresentation, among other charges.

The suspension comes amid serious bad blood between Chairman Morlu and Madam Wolokolie over the controversial loan scheme which Mr. Morlu had claimed was never authorized.

Liberians in Support for Democratic Change, a group said to be an auxiliary of the Coalition for Democratic Change recently embarked on a scheme here to empower Liberians, mainly women thru a loan program, which commenced with collection of fees from would-be beneficiaries.

The group is headed by senior partisans of the ruling Coalition, including Madam Wolokolie, who is also Deputy Minister of Commerce and Industry, and Ms. Rebecca McGill, sister of the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Nathaniel McGill.

But the purported release describes the loan program as a fake scheme suspiciously orchestrated to tarnish the party's ethical image and disintegrate its ranks.

It says the alleged activities of Madam Wolokolie, who recently rejoined the CDC after several years of support to the former ruling Unity Party, is grave, criminal, dangerous and unbecoming of a party member.

"In light of these acts of systematic and wanton disregard for law and order, the National Executive Committee of the CDC swiftly moves to send suspended partisan Jemima Wolokolie to the Grievance and Ethics Committee for speedy investigation and/or prosecution, and is authorized to employ its constitutional premises to begin, complete and submit findings within a 30-days statutory period as laid down within the framework of the byelaws and constitution of the CDC", the says the release.