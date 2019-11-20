South Africa: Kolisi Has Earned the Right to Accept or Decline Stormers Captaincy

20 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

Siya Kolisi might be the busiest man in South Africa since the Springboks won Rugby World Cup 2019. Everyone wants a piece of him, a slice of his time for an opening here or an interview there, which is why Stormers coach John Dobson will let the Boks skipper decide about his leadership of the Cape franchise in 2020.

Siya Kolisi has captained the Stormers for the past two seasons and if John Dobson, who is the new head coach of the Cape Town club, has his way, that won't change in 2020.

"Siya will be the skipper," Dobson confirmed at a pre-season media gathering this week. "But I'll be guided by him."

Dobson is well aware of the demands on Kolisi's time since he became the first black player to hoist the Webb Ellis Cup when the Boks beat England 32-12 in the final of RWC 2019 in Yokohama earlier this month.

It was a massive moment for the Springboks, considering they were ranked seventh in the world two years ago and had suffered record losing margins to the All Blacks (57-0) and Ireland (38-3) in the space of six weeks in late 2017.

Winning the World Cup, though,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Sport
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.