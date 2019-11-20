South Africa: Kolisi Has Earned the Right to Accept or Decline Stormers Captaincy

analysis

Siya Kolisi might be the busiest man in South Africa since the Springboks won Rugby World Cup 2019. Everyone wants a piece of him, a slice of his time for an opening here or an interview there, which is why Stormers coach John Dobson will let the Boks skipper decide about his leadership of the Cape franchise in 2020.

Siya Kolisi has captained the Stormers for the past two seasons and if John Dobson, who is the new head coach of the Cape Town club, has his way, that won't change in 2020.

"Siya will be the skipper," Dobson confirmed at a pre-season media gathering this week. "But I'll be guided by him."

Dobson is well aware of the demands on Kolisi's time since he became the first black player to hoist the Webb Ellis Cup when the Boks beat England 32-12 in the final of RWC 2019 in Yokohama earlier this month.

It was a massive moment for the Springboks, considering they were ranked seventh in the world two years ago and had suffered record losing margins to the All Blacks (57-0) and Ireland (38-3) in the space of six weeks in late 2017.

Winning the World Cup, though,...