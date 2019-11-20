Liberia: 'Ecobankpay' Apps Launched

Ecobank Managing Director, Mensah-Asante poses with staff shortly after the launch of the new app.

The management and staff at Ecobank Liberia have launched another new application known as the 'EcobankPay' at the Roberts International Airport (RIA) in Harbel, Margibi County.

EcobankPay is a special merchant QR Code product of the Pan African Bank, enables customers to make seamless payment for goods and services across the three major payment platforms without the use of plastic cards.

The uniqueness of the digital product, according to the bank, is that it has MasterPass, MVisa, and Mcash embedded in the merchant identity QR Code in the country.

Ecobank Managing Director, George Mensah-Asante, who spoke to customers during the launch at RIA, said the 'EcobankPay' product is an instant self-service payment solution that allows anyone with the Ecobank Mobile App to buy a product or service without using physical cash, but it is basically a QR code that we deploy at merchant sites.

"Anybody who sells at the Airport automatically qualifies to have an 'EcobankPay' deployed in that place. Now with the deployment of 'EcobankPay' at RIA, travelers can purchase goods and enjoy basic services, whilst awaiting their flights without any hassle for cash," Mr. Sante said.

He pledged the bank's unwavering commitment to ensuring best-in-class digital products and services are available across the country.

Asante further promised to extend this service to all the various shopping centers within the duty-free, as well as restaurants at the RIA. Payments via 'EcobankPay' can be made using a smartphone by scanning the QR code or by means of the USSD CODE (*326#) for non-internet users subscribing to MTN.

With this service, he said the customer receives immediate debit of his/her account, whilst funds are immediately remitted to the merchant or vendor's account upon transaction.

Currently, this digital service is available at numerous shopping centers, restaurants, and boutiques across the country. Ecobank Liberia has also introduced Agency Banking, making banking services available to more previously un-banked citizens.

Customers can now open Liberian Dollars account on their mobile phones and make deposits, and withdrawals at the various Ecobank Xpress Points, as well as Xpress cash through cardless withdrawals from any Ecobank Liberian Dollar ATM in the country.