Kenya: Bernard Okoth Sworn in as Kibra MP

19 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By David Mwere

Bernard Okoth was on Tuesday sworn in as Kibra MP.

Mr Okoth, alias, Imran, was given the powers to legislate, represent the people, oversight the executive and judiciary as well as make the national budget, in an exercise that was administered by National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai before Speaker Justin Muturi.

He was escorted to the chamber just after the House convened for its afternoon sitting by nominated Jubilee MP Maina Kamanda and his Mathare colleague Anthony Oluoch (ODM) to take the oath.

As tradition demands, Mr Okoth was introduced to the Speaker by Mr Oluoch before Mr Sialai proceeded to administer the oath.

Speaker Muturi later officially admitted him to the chamber and other precincts of parliament.

KIBRA MP-ELECT

He was also presented with a copy of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 and the House standing orders.

He replaces his late brother Ken Okoth, who died on July 26, 2019, following a long illness.

Mr Okoth emerged victorious with 24636 votes beating his closest challenger- MacDonald Mariga of Jubilee party, who got 11230 in the mini-election whose turnout was less than 40 percent.

Mr Eliud Owalo of ANC came a distant third with slightly over 5000 votes.

The newly-elected MP will now undergo a mandatory induction course before being selected for membership to at least two of the 33 House committees to officially begin his work as a legislator in the 12th parliament.

 

