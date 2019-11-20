Kenya: School Does Well Despite Al-Shabaab Terror Threats

19 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Manase Otsialo

Lafey in Mandera County is mostly remembered for terror attacks by Al-Shabaab.

Despite this, Lafey Boarding Primary School with a population of 1,230 pupils defied the odds to produce four top candidates in Mandera County in the just released Kenya Certificate of Primary Education(KCPE) examinations results.

A total of 97 candidates sat for the KCPE exams this year.

"We have managed good results despite the challenges we face, we are happy for our school and students," said Mr Abdirahim Tawane, the school deputy headteacher.

The school produced the top pupil in the county, Kalid Keir Yussuf, who scored 407 marks out of 500.

Other top candidates were Abdirizak Siyad Adan (404), Burhan Maalim Khalif (400) and Deni Kashif Mohamud (390).

"We have suffered teachers' shortage but that did not dampen our spirits, we needed to perform and that has been our norm and culture," said Mr Tawane.

Mr Tawane ascribed the good performance on pupils' discipline and the cooperation of parents.

