South Africa: Steynburg SAPS Seek Missing Person

19 November 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The SAPS of Steynsburg is requesting the assistance of any person who might have seen 30-year-old Anele Klaas from Greenfields in Steynsburg.

He was reported missing on Monday, 18 November 2019, after he left his sister's house on Sunday evening at 21:00 after dinner. The next morning she could not find him at his place of residence.

His family and friends at Venterstad and Umthatha bare no knowledge of where he can be at this stage.

Any person who can assist with information on his disappearance must please contact the investigating officer D/Sgt Lisa at 082 442 3202 at the Steynsburg Detectives.

