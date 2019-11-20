South Africa: Community Warned Not to Carry Large Sums of Cash

19 November 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The members of the public are being warned not to carry large amounts of cash. They must consider options that are lower risk like to carry as little cash as possible and consider making use of cellphone banking and internet transfers to pay accounts or ATMs to do the banking. People are being robbed of their cash or even killed, a warning has been issued to prevent such incidents in future. This warning came after an incident yesterday, at 10:00, where a complainant went in one of the banks on Florida Road to deposit a large amount of cash. Whilst at a parking lot he was accosted by four unknown suspects while alighting from his vehicle. At gunpoint they searched and robbed him of an undisclosed amount of cash as well as a laptop. No shots were fired. A case of robbery was opened at Berea SAPS.

Below are the tips that will help minimise the chances of being the victim of robberies:

TIPS TO AVOID BEING A VICTIM OF CASH ROBBERIES

-Alternate the days and times on which you deposit cash

-Refrain from making cash deposits

-Never make your bank visits public, even to people close to you

-Do not openly display the money you are depositing while you are standing in the bank queue

-Avoid carrying money bags, briefcases or openly displaying your deposit receipt book

-It's advisable to identify another branch nearby that you can visit to ensure that your banking pattern is not easily recognizable or detected

-If the amount of cash you are regularly depositing is increasing as your business grows, consider using the services of a cash management company

-Refrain from giving wages to your contract or casual labourers in full view of the public rather make use of wage accounts that can be provided by your bank

-Refrain from driving to the bank in your company branded vehicle on a typical 'pay day'

-Consider arranging for electronic transfers of wages to your contract or casual labourers' personal bank accounts.

