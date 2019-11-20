Nigeria: Travellers Decry Filthy, Unsafe State of Jabi Park

Travellers have expressed concern at the filthy state of Jabi Motor Park, a major terminal for passengers embarking on intercity travels in Abuja.

The commuters, who spoke to Aso Chronicle yesterday, said apart from the park being dirty, it is also unsafe, as hoodlums milled around it waiting for opportunity to steal passengers' belongings.

"The park is not well organised, there are a lot of miscreants there and most times we get robbed of our things. My phone was stolen because I mistakenly followed a miscreant to where he said the car will board to my destination parked. Before I knew what was happening, the miscreant snatched my phone and disappeared, Mr Anato Andrew, a traveller said.

Another traveller, Mr. Abba Salisu, said "This park is just in a mess. It has an offensive smell because garbage is littered everywhere.

"There is no shade to sit and also no provision for where you can safely keep your luggage, because if you don't keep them safe, they would be stolen."

"When I got to the park this morning, I forgot something at home, but I had to go back home with my big bag because there is no place I can safely leave the bag," he said.

"They have designed this park very poorly and it is one of the biggest in the city but it does not have facilities. At least, it should have had trees to provide shade for waiting travellers and also to beautify the place.

"Besides, courier service is not organised here, sometimes people end up losing their packages.

"There should be an office or an organised body that will take care of parcels to avoid peoples' packages getting lost or into the hands of wrong people," he said.

Also speaking, Mrs. Sarah Abraham said "The whole park is not organised, cars come in and park anyhow making the whole place very rowdy."

The management of the park refused to comment when our reporters approached them in their office inside the park.