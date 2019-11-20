South Africa: Safer Festive Season Operations Swept Through the OR Tambo District

press release

Safer Festive Season Operations under the theme "Zizojika Izinto - Turning the tide against crime", swept throughout OR Tambo District with the Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga leading from the front from Thursday evening, 14 November 2019 to Sunday evening, 17 November 2019.

During the operations conducted in the following areas; Mthatha CBD, Ngangelizwe, Qumbu, Sulenkama, Bityi, Qumbu, tsolo, Tinafalls, Libode, Ngqeleni, Coffee bay, Kwaaiman, Mqanduli, Flagstaff, Port St Johns, Mtontsasa , Hlababomvu and Lusikisiki policing areas, 100 suspects aged between 20 and 79 years, arrested. With some of the areas topping the country on Stock Theft, operations also focussed on theft of livestock and visits were made to the stock pounds and the forests notorious for hiding livestock by stock thieves. One (1) illegal kraal was burnt down in one of the forests and 49 sheep and 5 goats were recovered.

A total of 149 liquor outlets, taverns and shebeens were visited for compliance and monitoring. A total of 23 suspects were nabbed for selling liquor without a licence, 20 for failing to display liquor licence while one was arrested for producing a fraudulent liquor licence during which liquor was subsequently seized.

Counterfeit goods including 400 pairs of shoes, clothing and cosmetics valued at R1.5 million, 75 fake CDs and rica-d sim cards were recovered.

The operation saw 2 545 persons and 390 vehicles searched with 657 stop and searches conducted. A toal of 128 dangerous weapons including knives, pangas and homemade bushknives were confiscated. Three (3) firearms and five (5) rounds of ammunition were also recovered. One (1) suspect was arrested for possession of dagga and 40 parcels of dagga with an estimated street value of R500. 00 were recovered and 30 loose dagga plants were uprooted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

All the suspects appeared/will appear before various courts in the OR Tambo District.

"Safer Festive Season Operations will continue to rid the province of criminal activities during this festive season with police visibility being sustained, arrests and the seizure of dangerous weapons ensuring that people are and feel safe during Christmas and beyond. We urge the community members and visitors in our beautiful province to bear with and co-operate with law enforcement as we reclaim the authority of the State, #Buya Mthetho", said Lt Gen Ntshinga.

The Eastern Cape Safer Festive Season Operations were launched at the Gompo Stadium, East London on Friday, 6 November 2019.

Ends.

Enquiries:

Col Sibongile Soci

079 525 0464

Instagram: https://instagram.com/sapoliceservice_za/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/SAPoliceService

Additional content: