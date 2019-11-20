South Africa: Two Off Duty Police Arrest Murder Suspects and Recover Illegal Firearm and Ammunition

19 November 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

In a quest to turn the tide against crime in the Free State, the Anti-Gang unit with the aim of focusing on gang related other serious crimes was formalized during the launch of the Safer Festive Season Operations in Zamdela. Results thereof became apparent when concerted efforts by two off duty members of the Anti-gang Unit, Sergeant Thabang Thesele and Constable Patrick Mpempe in arresting three Portugal gang members in connection with the murder of Ishmael Ramakhele(23) and the recovery of illegal firearms and ammunition.

On Monday 18 November 2019 about 04:00, the two members who were off duty followed up information about the murder of Ramakhele that took place on Sunday 17 November 2019 at about 15:25. It is alleged that Ramakhele who was intoxicated was walking in the same road as three gang members aged between 19 and 23 when an altercation ensued over the right of path. An altercation led to Ramakhele being stabbed and was certified dead on the scene.

All three suspects were arrested and will appear at Welkom Magistrate court on the 20 November 2019. The murder weapon and clothing items were recovered and will sent for forensic tests.

After this arrest of the murder suspects, the two members came across two young males who were in tears after a man allegedly pointed them with a firearm. The young men took the members to the house where the incident occurred and a 36 years old male was arrested and charged with pointing of firearm. More information surfaced and two other suspects aged 34 and 39 were also arrested for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The members recovered an unlicensed firearm, a magazine with six rounds, police reflector jacket, SAPS Pepper spray, two pairs of handcuffs and key, as well as a small pack of Khat drugs. The suspects will appear at court soon.

