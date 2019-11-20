South Africa: Inquest Opened After Decomposing Body Discovered On Cape Town Beach

19 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Canny Maphanga

Western Cape police have opened an inquest following the discovery of a decomposing body on a beach on Tuesday.

"Ocean View SAPS members attended to a complaint from a passer-by who was walking with his dogs when he found a body on the beach between Misty Cliffs and Soetwater," police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said in a statement on Tuesday.

The brief statement came after News24 sent the police a video recording of the body that was captured by a man on the beach.

"The body was dressed in a black wetsuit with flippers and was in an advanced state of decomposition," Van Wyk said.

The body of the unknown male was taken to a nearby mortuary.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

