South Africa: Pieter-Steph Du Toit Stands Tall At Brightrock Players Choice Awards

19 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — The third annual star-studded BrightRock Players Choice Awards was held at the The Park at Hyde Park in Johannesburg on Tuesday with Pieter-Steph du Toit taking home the coveted Players' Player of the Year award as well as two others.

Du Toit followed in the footsteps of Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi, who won the prestigious award in 2017 and hooker, Malcolm Marx, the winner in 2018.

The winners were decided by South Africa's professional rugby players in a voting process which was run by MyPlayers, the South African rugby players' organisation.

Over and above the Players' Player of the Year award, du Toit won the Defender of the Year and Forward of the Year.

Other winners on the night included Herschel Jantjies (Best of the Bench and #LoveChange Award), Cheslin Kolbe (Backline Player of the Year) and Rosko Specman (Fan's Choice Award).

South Africa's professional rugby players donated R70 000 out of the players' collective income to the Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players' Fund in support of rugby players who have sustained catastrophic head, neck or spinal cord injuries while on the field.

BrightRock Player Awards Winners

The Players' Player of the Year (the flagship award of the evening for the player selected as the best player of the year, as chosen by his peers)

Pieter-Steph du Toit

Nominees: Duane Vermeulen, Schalk Brits, Cheslin Kolbe

Defender of the Year

Pieter-Steph du Toit

Nominees: Franco Mostert, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende

Forward Player of the Year

Pieter-Steph du Toit

Nominees: Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira, Trevor Nyakane, RG Snyman

Backline Player of the Year

Cheslin Kolbe

Nominees: George Whitehead, Rabz Maxwane, Herschel Jantjies

Best off the Bench

Herschel Jantjies

Nominees: Steven Kitshoff, Bongani Mbonambi, Selvyn Davids

The #LoveChange Award (For the most-improved player over the past year - a true change agent on his way up)

Herschel Jantjies

Nominees: Joseph Dweba, Tyrone Green, Kurt-Lee Arendse

BrightRock Fan's Choice Award

Rosko Specman (nominated charity - Be The Difference Foundation)

Nominees: Scarra Ntubeni (Newborns Trust), Chris Dry (Zanokhanyo Children's Safety House), Rabz Maxwane (King William's Town Youth Care Centre)

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.