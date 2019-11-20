South Africa: SAPS Hot On the Heels of an Escapee

press release

The South African Police Service (SAPS) are hot on the heels of the 20-year-old male suspect who escaped from lawful custody on Tuesday, 19 November 2019 at about 12:30. The suspect was arrested yesterday afternoon, 18 November 2019, on a charge of business robbery.

The circumstances surrounding the escape form part of the investigation.

A search team was immediately established and strong leads are being followed. The suspect is considered dangerous and community members are urged not to attempt to arrest him, but advised to rather contact the investigating officer, Detective Captain Sheldon Smith on 0713524623 or the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with the strict confidence.