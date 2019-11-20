South Africa: Woman Arrested, Drugs Worth an Estimated At R420 000 Seized

press release

Members of the Organised Crime Unit arrested a female suspect today in connection with possession of drugs. The suspect was arrested at a house in Galeshewe after searching a search. Compressed dagga weighing 24, 25 kg and 250 mandrax tablets were seized. They are estimated at R420 000.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Galeshewe Magistrates court soon.

In another search, a male suspect was found in possession of 150 Mandrax tablets estimated at R6000 at Kimberley CBD next Ritchie taxi rank. He will appear before Kimberley Magistrates court soon.

Police investigations continue.