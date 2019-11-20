South Africa: Woman Arrested, Drugs Worth an Estimated At R420 000 Seized

19 November 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Members of the Organised Crime Unit arrested a female suspect today in connection with possession of drugs. The suspect was arrested at a house in Galeshewe after searching a search. Compressed dagga weighing 24, 25 kg and 250 mandrax tablets were seized. They are estimated at R420 000.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Galeshewe Magistrates court soon.

In another search, a male suspect was found in possession of 150 Mandrax tablets estimated at R6000 at Kimberley CBD next Ritchie taxi rank. He will appear before Kimberley Magistrates court soon.

Police investigations continue.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.