Ghana: Empowerment Summit to Inculcate Good Moral Behaviour in the Youth Ends in Accra

A seven-day empowerment summit aimed at inculcating good moral behaviour in the youth ended in Accra on Monday.

Dubbed, "Wisdom Empowerment Summit", the event was organised by the Achimota branch of the City of Favour Church.

Organised under the theme: "Dominion", the summit attracted over 500 participants. In attendance were Rev Steve Mensah, Rev Dr Christie Doe Tetteh and Rev Dr Ampiah Kwofie.

The Founder and General Overseer of the Life International Church, Bishop Gordon Kisseh, speaking said the summit was intended to instil good moral values in members to facilitate the eradication of bad behaviour from the society.

A change of character, he said, "comes from the heart and corruption incidentally also comes from the heart, hence a change of certain behavioural pattern is made possible when that individual decides to receive Christ as his or her personal savour."

The Bishop said: "Those who receive Christ desist from all social vices, including corruption, and instead lead the crusade to bring others to the Lord, because the fear of God would keep believers away from nation wrecking activities."

Bishop Kisseh lamented that many believers, including the youth, were not aware of the power of their words, thereby doing lot of damage to themselves.

"We must as religious leaders take up the challenge and assist the current generation to use the power of the tongue to deliver others from sin and other activities that could mar their future aspirations," he said.

Bishop Kisseh also called on religious leaders to use the pulpit to preach on corruption and its effect on the socio-economic development of the country.

He urged parents to educate and train their children in the fear of God to enable them become productive and useful citizens to society, adding that "education is the only legacy that can assist the youth capture the dominion God gave to mankind"

Bishop Kisseh charged Ghanaians to be compassionate towards the less privileged in society to enable them lead normal lives.