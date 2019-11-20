Ghana: Govt Secures 5, 000 Acres of Land Industrial Park

The government has secured 5, 000 acres of land from the traditional rulers of the Aburiman, in the Eastern Region, for the construction of a proposed industrial park.

The project would cover the Ga West Municipal Asembly in the Greater Accra Region and Akwapim South Municipal and Nsawam Adoagyiri Assembly all in the Eastern Region.

The Planning Officer of Ga West Municipal Assembly (GWMA), Mr Samuel Laweh, disclosed these at the meet the press session of the assembly in Accra yesterday.

He said the master plan of the proposed project will be divided into free zone, general zone, logistic park and wholesale food market.

The meeting was aimed at updating the public on government flagship programmes and projects being undertaken by the assembly.

It brought together traditional rulers, civil society organisation, personnel from the security agencies and other opinion leaders.

Mr Laweh said 5,229 household toilets had been constructed for residents in the municipality to prevent open defecation.

He said to promote economic activities in the area, 433 people were trained in entrepreneurial skills, such as soap making and beads making.

"2,864 food and drink handlers were screened and given health education," Mr Laweh said.

Touching on health, he said the municipality recorded no case of cholera and guinea worm within three years, but 1,015 cases of dog bites and 32 buruli ulcers were recorded within the same period.

Mr Laweh stated that unauthorised structures had been demolished to improve development.

The Municipal Chief Executive of GWMA, Mr Clement Wilkinson, said the assembly would step up efforts to promote development.

This he said would soon be paid for road construction works to commence in the area.

"Five Community-base Health Planning and Services would soon be constructed in the area to boost healthcare delivery," he added.

Mr Wilkinson urged electorate in the municipality to vote YES during the December 17 referendum to promote governance.

The Amasaman Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Christopher Klomegah, urged the people to settle land litigations at the court instead of mobilising armed men to protect their properties.