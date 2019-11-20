Ghana: CSM Outbreak - 2 Confirmed Dead in Uwr

Lambussie — Two persons have been confirmed dead following an outbreak of cerebrospinal meningitis (CSM) in the Lambussie District of the Upper West Region (UWR).

The two were among five confirmed cases (out of 18 suspected cases) in the district last October.

The District Director for Health, Mrs Rebecca Alalbila, who made these known at the district's meet the press series at Lambussie, yesterday, stated that most of the cases were referred to the Nandom District Hospital.

She explained that CSM is an acute inflammation of the membranes covering the brain and the spinal cord and is normally caused by a bacteria, fungal or virus.

Mrs Alalbila indicated that the disease was transferred through body fluids from the nostrils and mouth, as well as other body parts.

She stated with the onset of the dry season, such incidents would be rampant and could spread to other parts of the region, and asked the media to assist the Ghana Health Service to sensitise residents about the disease.

Mrs Alalbila advised that the people to maintain ventilated room and avoid overcrowded places as the disease was transferred through respiratory processes from an infected person to others.

She said that "the moment you start experiencing headaches and pain in the neck, you should report to the nearest health centre for check-up."

Mrs Alalbia said that malaria was among the top out-patient-department cases recorded in the district, and emphasised the use of mosquito nets.