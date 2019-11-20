Ghana: Nestle Ghana, KNUST Sign MOU for Practical Skills Development

20 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley E.hope

Kumasi — Nestle Ghana and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to give opportunity to students for practical skill development.

Through the formalised five-year partnership, students will get opportunities for practical skill development that would help them apply knowledge that will benefit industry and society.

Every year, about 50 students would be expected to be offered the opportunity for the practical skill development.

Similar opportunity would also be extended to staff of the University.

It is part of Nestle's policy to help 10 million people to have access to economic opportunities by 2030.

"Being in business for over 150 years and in Ghana for 62 years, we know that for our business to keep thriving, we need to tap into the energy, creativity and enthusiasm of young people, hence our global youth initiative, 'Nestlé Needs Youth', with an ambition to help 10 million young people have access to economic opportunities by 2030," Managing Director of Nestle, Philomena Tan, indicated.

This, she said, would provide Nestle the opportunity to bring to life the purpose of "enhancing quality of life and contributing to a healthier future."

According to Ms Tan, there were many examples of National Service personnel and interns who had been given opportunities and had risen through the ranks in Nestlé with the needed training and guidance to become managers in different areas of the business.

She said the industry had a role to play in churning out talents that were rounded to guarantee a brighter future for the youth and that, "Nestlé believes in creating shared value, where our business and society benefits".

Ms Tan was of the view that "supporting the training of the youth today, we are supporting the development of a talent pool that industry including Nestlé can recruit from in future," adding "we believe we can help build thriving and resilient communities by opening our doors to young people."

Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Kwasi Obiri-Danso noted that the partnership, would give the needed skills to the youth for a brighter future.

He said opportunities should be given to the students or the beneficiaries to research, investigate into areas of challenges facing Nestle, as he commended Nestle for the partnership to have more practically oriented students.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Sustainable Development
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.