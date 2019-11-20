South Africa: Frank Chikane 'Lost Job in Private Sector' for Opposing State Capture

19 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Davis

Appearing before the Zondo Commission on Tuesday, the Reverend Frank Chikane said it was not just the government that enabled state capture. He told the inquiry he lost a private-sector job after taking a stand against corruption.

"It's costly to take a stand," the Reverend Frank Chikane told the Zondo Commission on Tuesday.

He was referring to the apparent willingness of government employees to go along with state capture-enabling activities, even if they were aware that misconduct was afoot.

"If you did take a stand at that point, like some of us did, you paid dearly," Chikane said.

Chikane told of how he'd had a private-sector job lined up, not specifying the business or industry in question. He said that after he spoke out against state capture, individuals within government saw to it that this job opportunity disappeared.

"A delegation was sent to London [where Chikane's future employer was headquartered] to say if they give [Chikane] a job their business will disappear," Chikane testified.

"The company was approached in December and by January I didn't have a job."

Chikane's major purpose in appearing before the Zondo Commission was to corroborate evidence previously given by former Government Communication and Information System...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

