Ghana: Hotcass 50th Anniversary

The Holy Trinity Cathedral Senior High School will hold its 50th Anniversary Speech and Prize Giving Day on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the forecourt of the School on the Evans Atta-Mills High Street, Accra at 10 am.

It is under the theme "HOTCASS @ 50: The Impact of Christian Education on the Community."

GOVERNOR OF BANK OF GHANA BEREAVED

The death is announced in Accra of Mr Atta Joseph Addison, 97, one time Deputy Director and Engineer-in-Chief of the Posts and Telecommunications Department, on November 16, 2019.

He was the father of Mrs Janet Oklah, Accra, Mrs Marian Akiwumi, USA, Lawyer Philip Addison and Dr Ernest Addison, and others.

Funeral arrangement will be announced later.