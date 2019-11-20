Ghana: All Nations Varsity College Awards Bachelors Degree to 326 Graduates

Koforidua — The All Nations University College (ANUC) last Saturday held its 23rd and 24th congregation here last Saturday with the award of Bachelor's degrees to 326 granduates.

They included 55 graduates from the School of Biomedical and Allied Health Sciences, 160 from the School of Business, 109 at the School of Engineering and two graduates from the School of Humanities and Sciences.

The President of the ANUC, Dr Samuel Donkor, said the school would continue to fulfill its mandate to offer quality programmes, embrace bold initiatives and develop innovative curricular to ensure that their students were ready for a challenging global economy.

Dr Donkor said the institution would continue to build ultra-modern resources to enable their qualified faculty to create a first-class environment for optimal opportunities for their students to research and tackle global issues.

He indicated that the university continues its quest to establish the School of Graduate Studies and was currently seeking accreditation for three graduate programmes which were Master of Business Administration, Master of Business Administration in Hospital Management and Master of Philosophy in Business Administration.

The President noted that the institution intends to offer blended learning model options to supplement course readings and activities with online articles, simulations, events and other resources and to individualise learning opportunities.

He further noted that 10 African countries which have developed a great interest in Space Science Technology (SST) with the support from their governments would attend the 8th SST workshop to sign a Memorandum of Understanding to create the First African Constellation satellites.

He added that the ANUC would train engineers, scientists and students from the 10 African countries at the All Nations University's Space Systems Technology Laboratory (ANU-SSTL) during the 8th SST workshop.

Dr Donkor therefore urged the graduates to continue to upgrade themselves in order to fit into the rapidly changing and more technological-oriented society.

Bismark Kyeremeh Adusei emerged the overall best graduate, Winnie Nana Esi Asamoah was adjudged the best business female graduate, Sandra Owusu, overall best female Engineering graduate.

For his part, the Paramount Chief of the New Juaben Traditional Council, Prof. Emeritus Oti Boateng who graced the occasion underscored the relevance of education in nation building and commended ANUC for its immeasurable efforts towards delivering graduate education to meet the manpower needs of the country.

He urged the graduates to find more innovative ways of doing business and added that they should use the knowledge and skills gained to impact society.