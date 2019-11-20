Ghana: Kpone Katamanso Residents Protest Over Bad Roads

20 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Dzifa Tetteh

Atadeka — Hundreds of residents, motor riders and drivers in the Kpone Katamanso District of the Greater Accra Region on Monday morning embarked on a demonstration to protest against the deplorable state of roads in the area.

The protesters calling themselves "Concerned Residents" came from Atadeka, BBC, New York, Washington, Aviation, Zenu, Peace Land and its environs.

Chanting, "No roads, no vote" , and dressed in black and red with red head and arm bands, the aggrieved residents started the protest at 5am lasting amolst four hours.

They threatened not to allow any political party to campaign in their area until their roads were fixed, claiming it was becoming a threat to their health and damaged their vehicles frequently.

The convenor for the group, Elvis Washington Agyumaku called on the government to urgently work on the roads to make them motorable and also construct drains to allow free flow of water to avert flooding when it rains.

