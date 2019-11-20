Ghana: GII Shortlists 5 for 2019 Intergrity Personality of the Year Award

The Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) has announced five shortlisted persons for the 2019 Integrity Personality of the year, as part of efforts aimed at combating corruption.

They include Daniel Yao Domelevo, Auditor-General of Ghana, Manasseh Azure Awuni, Freelance Investigative Journalist, Ato Appiah-Ulzen, Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Think Foundation, David Boateng Asante, Managing Director, Ghana Publishing Company and Edward Sowah Adjetey, Engineer, Ghana Housing Company Limited.

The winner of the category would be awarded on December 9, 2019 during the International Anti-Corruption Week.

Launched in August this year, the Ghana Integrity Awards was to honour institutions and individuals whose effort was contributing positively and sustainably to the fight against corruption.

According to a statement by the Ghana Integrity Initiative, the individuals were shortlisted from a pool of nominees received from the general public via the Ghana Integrity Award website.

Other Awards categories include Policy and Administrative Reforms, Transparency and Social accountability, Efficient Public Service Delivery and Effective Internal Control Enforcement Category.

The GII called on the general public to vote for their preferred finalist to be the Integrity Personality of the year.

The public votes would constitute 40 per cent of the total score for this category while the 60 per cent score would be provided by an evaluation committee made up of representatives from civil society organisations, academia, judiciary, private sector, and partner institutions.