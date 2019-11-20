Nigeria Still Attractive for Investment Despite PSC Terms - Exxonmobil

20 November 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Chineme Okafor

Abuja — The Managing Director of ExxonMobil in Nigeria, Mr. Paul McGrath, yesterday, said that the Nigerian oil industry and the economy in general, were still attractive for investment.

McGrath said this was despite the signing into law of the amended Deep Offshore (and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract) Act by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement from the Mr. Garba Deen Muhammad, who is the Special Adviser on Media to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr. Timipre Sylva, McGrath, who also doubles as the Chairman of the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS) of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industries (LCCI), said this when he visited Sylva.

He reportedly assured that ExxonMobil would continue to deepen its partnership with Nigeria, and expressed optimism that the relationship with the country would be profitable.

McGrath however, called on the federal government to step up efforts to address two critical needs of the petroleum industry, which included, certainty and business competitiveness.

He also pledged the commitment of his company to sustain the relationship with the government through the petroleum ministry.

"There is nobody who doesn't want to invest in Nigeria," McGrath reportedly said.

In his address, Sylva informed the ExxonMobil team that although the aim of the Nigerian government was to attract more investors in the oil and gas sector, it was careful to ensure that was not done at the expense of the long-term relationship that has been built over the years with existing investors.

The minister noted that the recently assented bill that amended the Deep Offshore (and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract) Act was necessary in the light of the recognition of the current realities in the oil sector.

He applauded the partnership between ExxonMobil and Nigeria, stating that "as partners in progress, frequent collaboration was important."

He further encouraged ExxonMobil and other oil firms to endeavor to ensure full representation at state events that will further cement their partnership with the government.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Investment
West Africa
Nigeria
Business
Petroleum
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.