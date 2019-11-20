Nigeria: Farmhouse, Youth Empowerment TV Show Launched

FarmHouse, a 90-day youth empowerment reality TV show, aimed at luring teeming unemployed Nigerian youth into agriculture for their economic empowerment, has been launched.

Specifically, the show unveiled in Lagos, recently, by its promoters intends to create employment for over 460,000 youths across the country, contribute N60 billion to the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and transform and develop various rural communities in Nigeria.

According to organisers, the programme would also lead to the cultivation of over 300,000 hectares of land across the country involving various crops and livestock, within the next five years, even as it would promote the wealth creation potential and opportunities amongst Nigerian youths.

Speaking at the unveiling, the Creator/Co-promoter of FarmHouse and Chief Executive Officer of Glomesan World Entertainment Company, Gloria Sambo, explained that the concept was to bring selected unemployed and interested under-employed graduate participants (house mates) from all over the country and camp them in an integrated farm for 90 days.

According to her, "applicants from across the country will register online to participate in the Farmhouse Reality TV Show. All registered applicants will go through an audition process that will take place across some cities in Nigeria from where successful applicants will be selected.

"Selected applicants will then enter the integrated farm where they will be camped for 90 days for training and exposure in various areas of agriculture including food and cash crops as well as animal husbandry and aquaculture.

"Qualified applicants will equally be exposed to the various government incentives and funding programmes for agriculture in Nigeria.

"Exposure to modern agricultural techniques and technologies will be carried out by reputable institutions and organisations. "Other areas such as writing business plans and feasibility studies for agriculture investment will be imparted on the participants.

"Various forms of entertainment such as visitation by celebrities in the entertainment industry (music, comedy and movies), will take place during the reality show.

"Several other entertainment tasks (within the boundaries of our culture and decency) will take place within the integrated farm."

On his part, the co-promoter of the show, Mr. Isaac Oghogho, said FarmHouse was created as a platform to train the youths on ways to get their involvement in agriculture and agribusiness, adding that it was also to promote Agripreneurship by increasing the number of youths to be empowered and make them see agriculture as a wealth creator.