Nigeria: Farmhouse, Youth Empowerment TV Show Launched

20 November 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Peter Uzoho

FarmHouse, a 90-day youth empowerment reality TV show, aimed at luring teeming unemployed Nigerian youth into agriculture for their economic empowerment, has been launched.

Specifically, the show unveiled in Lagos, recently, by its promoters intends to create employment for over 460,000 youths across the country, contribute N60 billion to the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and transform and develop various rural communities in Nigeria.

According to organisers, the programme would also lead to the cultivation of over 300,000 hectares of land across the country involving various crops and livestock, within the next five years, even as it would promote the wealth creation potential and opportunities amongst Nigerian youths.

Speaking at the unveiling, the Creator/Co-promoter of FarmHouse and Chief Executive Officer of Glomesan World Entertainment Company, Gloria Sambo, explained that the concept was to bring selected unemployed and interested under-employed graduate participants (house mates) from all over the country and camp them in an integrated farm for 90 days.

According to her, "applicants from across the country will register online to participate in the Farmhouse Reality TV Show. All registered applicants will go through an audition process that will take place across some cities in Nigeria from where successful applicants will be selected.

"Selected applicants will then enter the integrated farm where they will be camped for 90 days for training and exposure in various areas of agriculture including food and cash crops as well as animal husbandry and aquaculture.

"Qualified applicants will equally be exposed to the various government incentives and funding programmes for agriculture in Nigeria.

"Exposure to modern agricultural techniques and technologies will be carried out by reputable institutions and organisations. "Other areas such as writing business plans and feasibility studies for agriculture investment will be imparted on the participants.

"Various forms of entertainment such as visitation by celebrities in the entertainment industry (music, comedy and movies), will take place during the reality show.

"Several other entertainment tasks (within the boundaries of our culture and decency) will take place within the integrated farm."

On his part, the co-promoter of the show, Mr. Isaac Oghogho, said FarmHouse was created as a platform to train the youths on ways to get their involvement in agriculture and agribusiness, adding that it was also to promote Agripreneurship by increasing the number of youths to be empowered and make them see agriculture as a wealth creator.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Children
Media
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.