Somalia: Farmajo to Meet Former Presidents in Bid to Ease Political Tensions

20 November 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

President Mohamed Farmaajo is set to meet former presidents Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Sheikh Sharif Ahmed for a closed-door meeting at Villa Somalia following recent fall-outs.

Villa Somalia Communications Director Abdinoor Mohamed said Goobe m three leaders will discuss 2020 elections and need for cooperation.

"The leaders will explore the need to hold the 2020 elections on time and that it should be on one-person-one-vote basis," Mohamed said.

The meeting comes against a backdrop of hostile relations, in which the two former leaders threatened to kick President Farmajo outof the seat.

Last week, intelligence chief reached out to two leaders, in what Dalsan radio understands was part of the grand plan for the meeting

The opposition under the Forum for National Parties (FNP) umbrella last week filed a case at the High Court in Mogadishu following over what it termed as deliberate attempts by the government to block the FNP leaders to travel to Beletweyne early this month.

The FNP lawyers sought more time Sunday when the case came up for the first mention. This followed a meeting between National Intelligence director Fahad Yasin and Sharif on November 14.

The row between the Federal Government and Federal Member States especially Jubbaland and Puntland remains unaddressed and is expected to come up in the ta

