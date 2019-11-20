Somalia: U.S. Military Drone Strike Kills Senior Al-Shabaab Official

20 November 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

A Somali intelligence official says a U.S. drone strike has killed a senior officer with the al-Shabab extremist group.

The official says the unidentified officer had maintained links with foreign extremist groups with the aim of coordinating future attacks.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to reporters.

Residents said the officer's vehicle was struck Tuesday outside the al-Shabab-held town of Kunya Barow in southern Somalia's Lower Shabelle region.

The U.S. military in a statement confirms the strike and says the al-Shabab member had direct ties to al-Qaida. The U.S. says the strike was carried out in coordination with Somalia's government.

A United Nations expert report released this month says al-Shabab remains a potent regional threat and now makes its own explosives.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
External Relations
Conflict
Arms and Armies
U.S., Canada and Africa
Terrorism
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.