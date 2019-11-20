Tunisia Warns of 'Serious Consequences' of Legalisation of Settlement in Occupied Arab Territories

20 November 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia warned on Tuesday of the "serious consequences" of settlement in the occupied Arab territories, affirming that its legalisation, under any pretext, is "void and an unconstructive decision," and is considered as a flagrant violation of international conventions and standards," likely to destroy the legal basis of all just settlement of the Palestinian issue.

In a statement issued on Tuesday evening, the Foreign Affairs Ministry estimated that Tunisia warns against the rise of tension, violence and instability in the region, the dissipation of all hopes of reaching a just, comprehensive and real peace for the Palestinian cause and the encouragement of the occupation forces to continue the annexation policy of occupied Palestinian territories and to impose a fait accompli policy by the military force.

"Tunisia reaffirms its position of unwavering support to the brotherly Palestinian people in their fight to restore all their legitimate rights without limitation, first and foremost the establishment of an independent State with Al Quds as its capital," the statement reads.

Besides, the Foreign Ministry affirmed that Tunisia, which believes in justice for the Palestinian cause, "will spear no effort to defend it in all regional and international authorities and to support all efforts aimed to find a just settlement that recovers the Palestinians' rights and ensures the security, stability and sustainable peace in the region."

In this regard, Tunisia called the international community, particularly the United Nations, to shoulder their legal and moral responsibilities so as to comply with the UN Charter, the international humanitarian law and the international legitimacy resolutions, and to reject all positions inconsistant with the established legal principles.

