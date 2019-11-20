Tunisia: Tunis to Host 2nd National Competition of Invention & 1st Fair of Mediterranean Inventors, February 2020

19 November 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunis will play host to the 2nd edition of the National Invention Competition and the 1st Fair of Mediterranean Inventors on the occasion of the 2nd edition of Smart Industry (February 19-20, 2020), said the Agency for the Promotion of Industry and Innovation (APII) on its website.

These two events aim to promote and develop entrepreneurial culture among inventors and researchers. They are organized by the APII, under the aegis of the Ministry of Industry and SMEs, in partnership with the National Institute of Standardisation and Intellectual Property (INNORPI), in collaboration with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and the Tunisian Association of Inventors (ATI) and in coordination with Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade and Crafts (UTICA).

The 1st Fair of Mediterranean Inventors, stands will be made available free of charge to the Mediterranean inventors wishing to present their inventions and partake in the final selection of the winners of the 2nd edition of the National Invention Competition.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Copyright © 2019 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

