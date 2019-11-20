Namibia: Climate Change Affects Food Production

19 November 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

COUNTRIES in the southern African region, Namibia included, no longer have the capability to produce enough food for their citizens due to the effects of climate change.

This was said by the director of Economic Commission of Africa (ECA), Said Adejumobi at the high level policy dialogue (HLPD) on the 'Blue Economy, Climate Change and Environmental Sustainability', held in Windhoek yesterday.

Adejumobi said more than 200 million Africans whose economies are heavily reliant on the blue economy are faced with resource depletion as a result of severe drought and floods caused by climate change.

The 'blue economy' is defined as an emerging concept that encourages people to take better care of the ocean or 'blue' resources. The model aims for the improvement of human well-being and social equity, while significantly reducing environmental risks and ecological scarcities.

Speaking at that platform, Adejumobi added that these countries need to set up policies that protect their economies from the current climate change challenges.

"Many countries in the fisheries sector face a serious climate change challenge, thus there is a need to manage resources in this sector of the economy well in a manner that creates sustainability," he said.

Looking at Namibia, the ECA director said the country needs to find a balance between job creation, through the exploitation of its fishing resources, and the sustainable exploitation of its natural resources.

Namibia will fully implement a blue economy to benefit its citizens by 2023, a senior government official said yesterday.

Also speaking at the HLPD, Khomas regional governor Laura McLeod-Katjirua told delegates that Namibia's marine resources production is being harshly affected by climate change.

She added that the country is therefore working on policies that will benefit all Namibians through using earnings from its marine resources for infrastructure development.

Similar to other countries, McLeod-Katjirua said, Namibia is faced with an uneven distribution of its natural resources, but added that as a country, the aim is to harness marine resources to benefit the economy as well as the Namibian people.

The governor added that Namibia, in line with the African Union's Agenda 2063, aims to promote economic development, while also improving the standard of living for its people.

"As a member of the Southern African Development Community as well as the African Union, we believe that the sustainable exploitation of natural resources for the improvement of the livelihood of Namibians is the way to go," she said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Climate
Business
Southern Africa
Environment
Agribusiness
Namibia
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.