Africa Visa Openness Index 2019 - Tunisia Ranks 27th

12 November 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia was ranked 27th (out of 54) in the Africa Visa Openness Index 2019, according to a report recently published by the African Development Bank (AfDB).

With a score of 0.396 out of 1 (0 being the closure to visa access, and 1 being the opening to visas), Tunisia has lost three places compared to 2018 and is struggling to enter the top 20 of the most visa-friendly countries in Africa.

According to data from the 4th edition of the Africa 2019 Visa Openness Index Report, Tunisia, which offers visa-free access to 21 African countries, is ahead of Algeria and Morocco (47th place) but remains well behind Mauritania, which ranks 10th.

Tunisia has nevertheless managed to gain 9 places compared to 2016, following the efforts made by the government to revitalise the tourism sector, stresses the same source, referring, as such, to the establishment of the new eVisa platform (www.visatunisia.com) to facilitate and modernise the visa issuance process.

In 2019, the countries with the highest visa opening performance are among the most attractive countries in terms of foreign direct investment and enjoy a high growth rate, including in the tourism sector.

With their visa-free policy for all African visitors, Seychelles and Benin remain, according to the report, the top two African countries in terms of visa opening. Ethiopia has increased this year by 32 places, which has allowed it to join the 20 most open countries on the continent.

"Our work on the Visa Openness Index is tracking Africa's progress in the free movement of people. Much remains to be done despite the efforts made. To promote Africa's integration, we must break down the walls! The free movement of people, and in particular labour mobility, is crucial to promote investment," said Akinwumi A. Adesina, President of the African Development Bank, in a statement issued on Monday by the AfDB.

In this regard, he called on countries to make procedures in this area more flexible, for example by introducing arrival visas, stressing that the abolition of borders will allow Africa to benefit from the advantages of the Continental Free Trade Area, the African Single Market in Air Transport and the Protocol on the Free Movement of Persons.

The African Visa Openness Index measures the degree of visa openness of African countries by examining their entry requirements for citizens of other African countries. The Index tracks country scores over time, to show countries that are improving their visa policies by promoting greater freedom of movement for people across Africa.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Africa
North Africa
Tunisia
Travel
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.