Kenya: Jose Mourinho Unites With Second Kenyan At Spurs

20 November 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By David Kwalimwa

Jose Mourinho has been named Victor Wanyama's new coach at Tottenham in a move that completes an emotional link up with the Harambee Stars captain a decade after he signed and managed his older brother McDonald Mariga at Inter Milan.

The Portuguese was announced as head coach of the English Premier League club on Wednesday morning, hours after it sacked Argentine following a run of poor results.

Pochettino's departure and Mourinho's announcement all came when Wanyama was airborne.

The midfielder left Nairobi on Monday night for London after captaining his national team in the 1-1 draws away to Egypt and at home to Togo in the 2021 Africa Nations Cup qualification matches.

SO SOON

Mourinho's appointment coming so soon after Pochettino's sacking suggests Tottenham have been working to get rid of the Argentine boss for sometime.

The outspoken Mourinho is renowned for his off the pitch success. He's won the league titles in Portugal, England, Spain and Italy alongside two Champions league titles.

He's also remembered in Kenyan circles for signing Mariga at Inter Milan in January 2010. Months later, the duo won the treble including Champions League, Italian League and Coppa Itallia Cup.

Pochettino's exit could also signify mixed fortunes for Wanyama.

He signed the midfielder at Southampton for Celtic, and later brought him to Tottenham.

But Wanyama and Pochettino appeared to have fallen out after the coach suggested at a press conference earlier this season that offering the player game time could be akin to participating in 'charity'.

