Tunisia: Two Successful Surgeries of Heart and Liver Transplant in Rabta and Mongi Slim Hospitals

12 November 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Medical teams at the hospitals of Rabta in Tunis and Mongi Slim in Marsa, on Tuesday, successfully performed two surgeries of heart and liver transplant, said Director-General of the National Centre for the Promotion of Organ Transplantation (French: CNPTO) Taher Gargah.

"The cardiac transplant surgery, the fifth of its kind at the Rabta Hospital, lasted five hours and was supervised by a team of 30 medics and paramedics, whereas the liver transplant surgery was done at Mongi Slim Hospital in Marsa and took 4 hours," added Gargah.

He stressed that the success of the two surgeries, in one single day, "represents a major medical achievement likely to send a positive message about the great skillfulness of the medical staff specialised in organ transplantation in Tunisia".

Gargah noted that "the successful cardiac transplant is meant to raise Tunisians' awareness about the concept of donation."

Tunisia's yearly needs of heart transplant are between 30 to 40 operations, he said, adding the number of patients waiting for kidney transplant surgeries is 1600 patients who are alive thanks to dialysis.

Cardiac transplant surgeries in Tunisia have been performed again since April 25, 2019 following a suspension since 2004 "due to a lack of resources and poor public awareness of organ donation," Gargeh noted.

