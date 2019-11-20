Mozambique: Police Protect Old Man Accused of Sorcery

19 November 2019
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — A 70 year old man has been forced to seek refuge in a police station in Dombe, in the central province of Manica, because his neighbours believe he is a sorcerer who controls the local crocodiles and snakes.

The river Lucite, which runs through Dombe, is infested with crocodiles. The most recent victim was a 13 year old boy seized by a crocodile about ten days ago. There have been five crocodile attacks so far this year, resulting in two deaths and three injuries.

People living in the Magueda area of Dombe are convinced that the old man (whom the police have not named) "owns" the crocodiles, and also a snake which supposedly causes terror in the area.

The father of the boy killed by the crocodile claimed that the old man asked him for the biscuits and soft drink he had just bought at a local stall for his teacher. He refused to hand them over and, according to the father, "that old man promised they were the last biscuits and drink he would ever take in his life, because he would die. The next day he went to the river, and he really did die".

A 17 year old youth, Mazeu Timoteo, told AIM that he had been injured by a crocodile, but he survived because his mother drove the reptile away. He blamed the old man - he said "that granddad asked me to fetch water for him. I delayed, and when I returned he got angry with me, and made threats".

The local rumour mill claims the old man not only feeds the crocodiles, but carries out rituals at the river, in which he remains under water for an hour.

"We're in trouble here because of that old man's crocodiles", a youth named Simbanai Machanga told AIM. "We don't want that citizen in our area any more".

The local police told AIM they are protecting the old man. An angry mob has already destroyed his home, and the police fear that, if he returns to Magueda, he will be lynched.

"He is waiting to see if we can find him somewhere where he can restart his life", said one police spokesperson. "If he goes back to Magueda, he'll be killed. The people there have destroyed all his property. He has nothing. He hasn't committed any crime, and he's under police protection".

The head of the Dombe administrative post, Tomas Razao said "we're making contacts so that he can go and live somewhere else. While he is at the police post, we have to protect him until he leaves Dombe".

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Mozambique
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Ghana's Ex-President Asks Nigeria to Reopen Borders

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.