Eritrea: Commemoration of 40th Anniversary of Founding of Nuew

19 November 2019
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Barentu — The 40th anniversary commemoration of the founding of the National Union of Eritrean Women was held on 17 November at Shambuko semi-urban center region, at regional level in Gash Barka region.

Indicating that the over all victory the Eritrean women achieved through their struggle and sacrifice will have significant place in the history of Eritrea, Ms. Yihdega Yohannes, Chairperson of the National Union of Eritrean Women branch in the Gash Barka region, called for double fold effort and participation in this new era unfolding.

Commending the over all participation and contribution of the Eritrean women in realizing national independence and safeguarding the national sovereignty, Mr. Abraha Garza, Governor of the region, called for increased participation in the effort to eradicate harmful practices that are hampering the over all development of women.

Mr. Abraha also expressed readiness to stand alongside the union in all its endeavors.

At the event, the administrator of Shambuko sub-zone, Mr. Kahsai Asrat and representatives of PFDJ and the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students delivered messages of solidarity.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Eritrea
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's Air Peace Chief in the Eye of a U.S. Fraud Storm
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.