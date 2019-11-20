Algeria: Gaid Salah Greets People's Support of Army, Determination for Successful Presidential Election

Algiers — Lieutenant General Ahmed Gaid Salah, deputy minister of National Defense and chief of the Army Staff, greeted Tuesday the popular wave of support, spreading throughout the country, of the People's National Army and the call "to go massively to the polls" on December 12 to make a success of the presidential election, the ministry of National Defense said in a statement.

"We have noted with great admiration and pride the popular wave of support spreading throughout the country, as our people, all categories of people: men, women, young, old and students took to the streets in a beautiful image of cohesiveness of the people and solidarity showing support to the Army and chanting, with one voice, patriotic slogans most of which expressing a willingness to go massively to the polls on December 12, make a success of the presidential election and, consequently, contribute to the building of a promising future," said the lieutenant general who is on a working and inspection visit to Ouargla (4th military region).

"Our attitude towards our people is based on action and deeds and not only words," the deputy minister of National Defense stressed.

"We have no political ambitions and our goals are none other than nationalist ones," Gaid Salah noted, adding "our aim is to achieve the common good for Algeria and its people, the people to whom we are proud to belong, and also proud to have a thorough and comprehensive knowledge of their main orientations."

"The orientations over which we have always had, and continue to have, consistent positions," the chief of the Army staff said.

Lieutenant general Gaid Salah said explained that the Algerian people, with their "awareness, usual ingenuity and sense of patriotism," have understood, as shown through the "popular demonstrations expressing loyalty to their country and support to their army and nationalist command, the intentions of those hateful parties who are disturbed by the cohesiveness between the people and their army."