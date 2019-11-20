Africa: Parliament On Strategy for Drought Crisis in South Africa

19 November 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Select Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Water and Sanitation is concerned that there is no tangible drought strategy to deal effectively with the drought challenges South Africa is currently facing.

While the committee acknowledges that there is a Disaster Management Strategy in place, the committee has strongly advocated for a sector specific plan that sets out clearly how the country can mitigate future challenges. "We have long heard that South Africa is a water-scarce country and scientists have predicted frequent droughts as a result of a warming globe.

What we need is foresight if we are to ensure security of water provision in the country," said Mr China Dodovu, the Chairperson of the committee.

The unintended consequence of a lack of a strategy is an ad hoc response to challenges within the sector during droughts, which are both expensive and not timeous. The committee has called for the department to urgently consider developing a drought strategy looking at a possible water mix for South Africa, infrastructure to improve rain water harvesting, as well as ways to ensure an efficient consumption culture.

The committee acknowledges the department's interventions in dealing with the drought in some of provinces, with projects such as the commissioning of the Lesotho Highlands Programme Phase II, and the Mzimvuku Water project among other projects, but highlighted that implementation must be swift.

The committee has also acknowledged improvements in the Department of Water and Sanitation's financial health. While the process to full financial recovery is long-term, the committee emphasised that improving governance and reducing irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure is critical to solving the longstanding financial challenges facing the department. The committee welcomed the dismissal of 13 officials, but called for civil claims to recover money acquired illegitimately.

Regarding Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality, the committee reiterated its concern on the Hammankraal water shortage that continues to afflict the community. The committee is unhappy about the ongoing use of tankers to service the people's water needs in the area. "While we note and acknowledge the need for the intervention, the running costs of tankering, which are estimated at R1.8 million a week, is unsustainable in the long term," Mr Dodovu emphasised.

The one mitigating pillar to avoid similar future challenges is forward planning, which has been lacking in the City of Tshwane, especially in relation to infrastructure development to deal with high migration into the city. The committee has committed to working with stakeholder to resolve the plight of the people of Tshwane.

Issued by: Parliament of South Africa

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
Africa
Environment
Climate
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.