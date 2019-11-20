South Africa: Graça Machel Trust Launches the Women Creating Wealth programme in South Africa

press release

The Graça Machel Trust, is bringing the Women Creating Wealth Entrepreneurship Development Programme to South Africa. Women Creating Wealth is a Pan-African initiative that has significantly grown the businesses and positively impacted the entrepreneurial behaviours, skills, and confidence of women entrepreneurs.

The programme that has been tested in three African countries; Malawi, Tanzania, and Zambia have graduated 300-high growth entrepreneurs. Vivien Kapondamgag, one of the beneficiaries of the programme from Malawi said, “The program has not only benefitted us individually and in our businesses, but its impact has also trickled down to communities as a way of transforming them.”

The initiative is open to South African woman-owned and businesses based in Gauteng Province working in agribusiness, agri-processing, manufacturing, construction, energy, retail, trade and services. The business must have a turn-over of at least R10,000 per month and have been operational for at least two years at the time of this launch. Women Creating Wealth will seek to enrol 120 women to undertake the 10-month programme that will be made up of a face-to-face one-week foundational training programme and a ten months after care initiative that will include mentorship, peer learning and guidance of strategies to attract markets, finance and talent to grow their businesses nationally, regionally, and globally.

The Graça Machel Trust, Women’s Economic and Social Advancement Programme Manager, Ms. Korkor Cudjoe said; “It is exciting for the Trust to bring this innovative initiative to South Africa. Watching the women entrepreneurs in Malawi, Tanzania, and Zambia growing and becoming more confident in negotiating contracts and business deals with banks has been truly inspiring and we hope the same effect will be realised in South Africa. Further, we see the opportunity to connect the entrepreneurs from the four countries over the next year to drive in intra-Africa trade, leveraging the opportunities in the African Free Continental agreements (AfCTA).”

The call for applications is open between the 18th of November to the 20th of December, 2019 with an information sharing session scheduled for the 21st of November, 2019 at 8am that will be open to entrepreneurs and media outlets keen to get more on the benefits and the scope of the programme. The programme will commence in February of 2020.

About Graça Machel Trust

The Graça Machel Trust is a non-profit organisation that works in Africa to ensure women and children are put at the centre of Africa’s development agenda. Through building networks and alliances to champion transformative change, the Trust supports local initiatives and connects multisectoral stakeholders at a regional, national and sub-national levels to catalyse action that tackles institutional and social barriers to the advancement of women and children in Africa. By using its convening power, the Trust amplifies the voices of women and children; promotes children’s holistic development and protection, influences governance; and promote women’s contributions and leadership in the second Liberation: the economic social and political development of Africa. Website: www.gracamacheltrust.org