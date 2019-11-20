Cameroon: Douala I Adopts 2.5 Billion Budget

This was during the last council meeting which took place in the council hall on November 14.

The Douala I councillors met in their last ordinary session of their mandate at the Mpondo Dicka Akwa hall of the City Hall and adopted the budget for 2020 which stands at a walloping FCFA2.582.150.000 billions as of 2412500.00 billion last year making an increase of FCFA 19.55.000. As one of the pilot councils chosen by the ministry of Decentralization and development, the council also adopted the triennial budget running up to 2022 which is going to be raised by diversifying the sources of council revenue. Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor of Douala I, Lengue Malapa thanked the councillors for their collaboration during the mandate despite coming from different political parties. He cited as their greatest achievement, the construction of the ne council office christened the 'City hall' as well as a successful clean up campaign, provision of free health care and campaigns to eliminate rats and mosquitoes within their jurisdiction. In what sounded like a campaign message, he announced the eventual creation of a council kindergarten where people can keep their children and go to work and collect them upon return. Also present was the new Senior Divisional Officer for Wouri, Benjamin Mboutou, who said he prefers negotiation to highhandedly in administration and promised never to have any problem with the officials of the Douala I council. He said the over 2.5bn budget is a befitting one for a council like Douala I and urged the councillors to help in sensitizing people on the need to pay taxes and revenue collection so as to realize the adopted budget. He congratulated the councillors for holding the meeting in calm and conviviality. Besides adopting the budget, the councillors also adopted a series of nine deliberations related to mission allowances for council workers, the programme budget, separation bonuses for retiring workers and a host of other issues.